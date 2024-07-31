Statues of Nalwadi, Sir MV unveiled at KRS

July 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled life-size statues of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Chief Founder-Patron of KRS Dam and Sir M. Visvesvaraya (Sir MV), Dewan and Chief Engineer behind the reservoir’s construction, at KRS Dam in Srirangapatna, Mandya District on July 29.

The unveiling took place during CM’s visit to offer ‘Bagina’ at the Dam. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar was also present.

The statues, facing each other, crafted from white marble and housed inside two identical Mantapas with domes, have been installed at Southern Gate of the Dam.

According to officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), the statues were sculpted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The statue of Krishnaraja Wadiyar stands approximately 12 feet tall, including the pedestal, while Sir MV’s statue measures about 11.5 feet.

The statue works, which began on July 7, 2019, faced significant delays, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The design and construction were based on the model of the K.R. Circle in Mysuru, which features a similar white marble statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

The Mantapas housing the statues were constructed from Doddaballapur stones, while the statues themselves are made of white marble, consistent with those found at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Chamaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circles in Mysuru city.