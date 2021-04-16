SWR Mysuru Division starts Covid vaccination at workplace
April 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With a new surge in Covid-19 cases across the country and to ensure vaccination to all eligible employees, Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR), today started COVID-19 vaccination at workplace.

The drive was undertaken at the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) Office in city to vaccinate employees aged 45 years and above and to the entire eligible frontline workforce beneficiaries irrespective of the age coming under high risk group. 

 All employees are registered online before vaccine administration and all safety protocols are being followed at the workplace during the drive. 

Similar drives are being conducted in major workplaces and in Stations like Shivamogga, Harihar, Arsikere, Sakleshpur, etc.  

Mysuru Division was the first over SWR to start the immunisation programme for frontline staff. As on date, SWR Mysuru Division has administered 2,419 vaccine doses to eligible employees including frontline staff, health workers, retired employees with comorbidities and their family members and also to the general public. 

Dr. G.S. Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Mysuru, under the guidance of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, monitored the immunisation programme and said similar sessions at workplace will be extended across the Division.

