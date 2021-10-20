Syed Zakir Pasha
Obituary

Syed Zakir Pasha

October 20, 2021

Syed Zakir Pasha (53), a wrestler and Proprietor of Salma family Store at Meena Bazar on Sawday Road, passed away this morning at a private hospital in city following cardiac arrest. A resident of Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla, he leaves behind his mother, wife, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today at Masjid-eAzam on Ashoka Road after Isha Salath prayers (8.30 pm), followed by burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle

