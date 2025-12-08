Three of a family killed as car topples near Nagamangala

December 8, 2025

Mandya: Three members of the same family, including two women, were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling hit a bridge on the Highway, toppled and plunged into a ditch between Tittanahosahalli and Nagathihalli in Nagamangala taluk on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandregowda (62), Sarojamma (57) and Jayamma (70), residents of Chikkamagaluru.

The family was returning to Chikkamagaluru after attending a private function in Bengaluru, when the accident occurred.

Police sources said that the car is suspected to have skidded off the road after the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to topple and killing the three occupants on the spot.

Bindiganavile Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the bodies to Adichunchanagiri Hospital for post-mortem.