Three of a family killed as car topples near Nagamangala
News

Three of a family killed as car topples near Nagamangala

December 8, 2025

Mandya: Three members of the same family, including two women, were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling hit a bridge on the Highway, toppled and plunged into a ditch between Tittanahosahalli and Nagathihalli in Nagamangala taluk on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandregowda (62), Sarojamma (57) and Jayamma (70), residents of Chikkamagaluru.

The family was returning to Chikkamagaluru after attending a private function in Bengaluru, when the accident occurred.

Police sources said that the car is suspected to have skidded off the road after the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to topple and killing the three occupants on the spot.

Bindiganavile Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the bodies to Adichunchanagiri Hospital for post-mortem.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching