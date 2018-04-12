Two city students on a bike trip killed
Mysuru: Two city students were killed on the spot, when the bike on which they were travelling, collided with a lorry on Hunsur-Gonikoppal Road yesterday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sujan (17), son of Satish, a resident of Manchegowdanakoppal and a 1st PU student at Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College in city and 2nd PUC student Keerthana (18), daughter of Suresh, a native of Gundlupet and a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage here.

Yesterday morning, eight students on four bikes left Mysuru for a trip to Kodagu. When they were proceeding on Hunsur-Gonikoppal Road, Sujan, who was riding the KTM Duke bike with Keerthana on pillion, rammed into a lorry from behind, which resulted in the death of the duo.

A case has been registered at Hunsur Rural Police Station in this regard. Post-mortem was conducted at Hunsur General Hospital and the body was later handed over to the family members of the deceased.

