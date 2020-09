September 25, 2020

Vijaya Ranga (66), retired Canara Bank Manager and a patron of art and music, passed away yesterday morning at a private hospital in city. He leaves behind his wife Padmasini, son Shriram, daughter Mridula and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held in city yesterday.

He had served as the Treasurer of Ganabharathi for a couple of terms and was also involved in farming and bird-watching.

The office-bearers of Ganabharathi have condoled the death of Vijaya Ranga.