VTU’s Green Club undertakes seed ball drive at Bettadapura

July 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its ongoing Green Club initiative, the Department of Management Studies at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) organised a seed ball distribution programme at Sidilu Mallikarjunaswamy Temple at Bettadapura in Periyapatna.

The event saw the participation of 55 MBA students specialising in Digital Marketing. The primary objective of the initiative was to promote forest regeneration and raise awareness among youth about the ecological and economic importance of forests.

Addressing the students, Vilas Rao from the Forest Department and Disaster Response Force (DRF) underscored the critical role Green Clubs play in fostering environmental stewardship among the younger generation.

The Green Club aims to cultivate an eco-conscious mindset within educational institutions by advocating sustainable practices in areas such as water and energy conservation, waste management and circular economy principles.

These Clubs are designed to empower students to lead community-based environmental projects and integrate sustainability into their daily lives.

Dr. T.P. Renuka Murthy, Professor, Department of Management Studies, encouraged students to continue their green efforts, such as tree planting, even after completing their academic programmes. The event was coordinated by Dr. M.K. Manjunath, with support from Dr. Deepak, Dr. Bhagyalakshmi and Nividitha.