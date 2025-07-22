VTU’s Green Club undertakes seed ball drive at Bettadapura
News

VTU’s Green Club undertakes seed ball drive at Bettadapura

July 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its ongoing Green Club initiative, the Department of Management Studies at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) organised a seed ball distribution programme at Sidilu Mallikarjunaswamy Temple at Bettadapura in Periyapatna.

The event saw the participation of 55 MBA students specialising in Digital Marketing. The primary objective of the initiative was to promote forest regeneration and raise awareness among youth about the ecological and economic importance of forests.

Addressing the students, Vilas Rao from the Forest Department and Disaster Response Force (DRF) underscored the critical role Green Clubs play in fostering environmental stewardship among the younger generation.

The Green Club aims to cultivate an eco-conscious mindset within educational institutions by advocating sustainable practices in areas such as water and energy conservation, waste management and circular economy principles.

These Clubs are designed to empower students to lead community-based environmental projects and integrate sustainability into their daily lives.

Dr. T.P. Renuka Murthy, Professor, Department of Management Studies, encouraged students to continue their green efforts, such as tree planting, even after completing their academic programmes. The event was coordinated by Dr. M.K. Manjunath, with support from Dr. Deepak, Dr. Bhagyalakshmi and Nividitha.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching