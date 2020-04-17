10 Fever Clinics in Mysuru to screen COVID-19 suspect cases

April 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In its attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Mysuru District Administration and Health and Family Welfare Department have set up 10 fever clinics in Mysuru and one in Nanjangud.

The clinics have been established based on the directive from the State Government and till now, only Bengaluru had this facility. In a Facebook live address, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the clinics are meant to screen people with symptoms of COVID-19.

Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) will function as fever clinics where there will be a designated doctor and staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Anyone with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or breathlessness should first approach the nearest fever clinic, where the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team will examine the patients and triage them into suspected group and safe group.

In Mysuru, the clinics have been set up at Bannimantap, Chamundipuram, Eranagere, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru Makkala Koota, Nachanahalli Palya (N H Palya), Rajendranagar, Shanthinagar, Subramanyapura and T.K. Layout. One clinic has been established at Nanjangud town.

As per the protocol, when a person visits a fever clinic, his/her symptoms and temperature will be checked, based on which the person will be categorised in the ‘suspected’ or ‘safe’ group.

“Those who fall in the safe group will be sent back home with a prescription for their illness, while those in suspected group will be taken to the swab-collection centre and later to a quarantine facility in a designated vehicle stationed at all fever clinics,” he said.

“Those suspected to have been infected will have to remain in quarantine centres until their test result is negative. Otherwise, the patient will be sent to an isolation centre in case of mild symptoms or to the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road in case of moderate/severe symptoms,” he added.

The DC urged the people to visit the facility only if they come across symptoms like cough, fever, tiredness. “Visit the fever clinic only if you have severe cough, influenza-like symptoms and breathlessness. You cannot randomly visit the clinics to test for Coronavirus,” he added.

Each fever clinic comprises a Covid-19 Rapid Response (CRR) team of one doctor, two nurses and a healthcare worker and will be open on all days. The screening at fever clinics and testing at swab centres is free of cost.