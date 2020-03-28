Language of colours used by Khaki… Of course to WARN Mysureans
March 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While some people understand the necessity to safeguard themselves and others from being infected from Coronavirus by following the guidelines of lockdown, a few, who are yet not so serious about the deadly pandemic, roam around as though unaffected with the severity of the situation.

We have seen Police, who are working day in and day out to make people understand the urgency and implement the lockdown successfully, lathi charging the people who are breaking the rules unnecessarily and putting everyone’s life at risk including their own.

Here are some men in Khaki who are highlighting the issue through colours. Narasimharaja Police have painted the roads near PHC and Bus Stop at Rajendranagar, DVN Circle and Naidu Nagar, cautioning people to stay home and stay safe.

