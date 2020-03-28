Coronavirus: Repatriation of Germans begins in Mysuru

March 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An increasing number of countries is issuing travel warnings as the coronavirus continues to spread, and the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency.

In view of Consulate General of Germany, Bengaluru, making arrangements to repatriate all German citizens who are stuck in the South India States following the national lockdown announced to contain the killer virus, health check-ups were conducted to Germans in Mysuru yesterday. (Mar. 27).

A total of 18 German citizens living in Mysuru were searched and health check-ups were conducted in the premises of Kalamandira. Speaking to Star of Mysore in this regard, Tourism Department Deputy Director H.P. Janardhan said, “Health checks are being carried out to repatriate 180 German Nationals from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. In Mysuru, we found 18 Germans and put them under health check. There were no COVID-19 symptoms found.”

Out of the 18 Germans who were in Mysuru, two were associated with Kaliyuva Mane (informal school for underprivileged children) and rest of them were in the Heritage City for Yoga classes, he added.

He further said, “German Nationals thus identified in the Southern States will be sent to Bengaluru (after the lockdown and probably when international flights resume operations all over) from there they will proceeded to Germany on a special flight arranged by the German Embassy.”

