No meat for Hosthodku; No gambling too in Mysuru

March 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Celebration of Ugadi festival in Mysuru region was restrained as people mostly stayed indoors. Ugadi is celebrated by tying neem leaves to house entrances and eating a mixture of jaggery and neem leaves — symbolising the bitter-sweet experiences of life.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, the government urged people to celebrate the festival indoors and maintain social distancing. During Ugadi, people continue celebrations even two days after the main festival.

The first day of the festival begins with a series of pujas and a grand feast of non-vegetarian delicacies takes place the next day. But this year, most people stuck to eating vegetarian food in Mysuru as there was an outbreak of bird flu. Owing to this, sale of meat, especially chicken, declined drastically. And mutton prices skyrocketed. Also, many people, seeing the crowd in front of mutton shops, stayed away for the fear of virus spread.

Due to the lockdown, people also did not step out to take part in a traditional form of gambling, which is an integral part of Ugadi festival. Village heads asked people to remain indoors and refrain from any playing sport associated with the festival.

But this time playing cards was completely banned in many villages and areas surrounding Mysuru as a precaution to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Also, a penalty of Rs. 1,000 was announced to those who played cards.

It is customary to play cards in villages nearly for a week during Ugadi festival and school buildings, farms and under trees turn gambling dens. Though it is illegal, Police usually turn a blind eye to gambling as they don’t want to come in the way of their festival tradition. This time, Coronavirus took the sheen of Ugadi by denying meat and gambling to people.