Gruel Centres to provide food for unorganised labourers in Mysuru
COVID-19, News

March 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As hotels are shut following nation lockdown as a precaution against COVID-19, unorganised labourers are facing severe hardship in getting food. Hence, Deputy Commissioner, Mayor, MLAs and People Representatives have asked Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to set up Gruel Centres (ganji kendras in Kannada) at all its Zonal Office limits to provide food to the unorganised labourers.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde held discussions with the Zonal Commissioners and asked them to set up Gruel Centres at the following designated places:

Zonal Office – 1: Hoysala Karnataka Sangha, Lakshmipuram and Chamundeshwari Karimaramma Kalyana Mantapa. 

Zonal Office – 2: Ashokapuram Vanita Sadana School and Samudaya Bhavana opposite ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar. 

Zonal Office – 3: Indira Canteen, Sharadadevinagar and KHB Complex, Kuvempunagar. 

Zonal Office – 4: Kukkarahalli Samudaya Bhavana, Kukkarahalli and Kuduremala Samudaya Bhavana. 

Zonal Office – 5: Mahadeshwara Samudaya Bhavana, Kumbara Koppal. 

Zonal Office – 6: RMC Circle and K.R. Hospital Indira Canteen. 

Zonal Office – 7: Government High School in Kailasapuram, Pulikeshi Road, Lashkar Mohalla. 

Zonal Office – 8: Dr. Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavana, Abdul Rehman Road, Udayagiri and Bhovi Samudaya Bhavana, Naidu Nagar Main Road, Kesare.

Zonal Office – 9: Alapuri Samudaya Bhavana, Gayatripuram; Samudaya Bhavana, Kyathamaranahalli, near Huliyamma Temple and Samudaya Bhavana, A.K. Colony, Kyathamaranahalli.

MCC Commissioner, in an order to Zonal Commissioners, has asked them to set up Gruel Centres at the said designated places with immediate effect and arrange food from nearby Indira Canteens for the purpose.

It has also been instructed to utilise the donations made by People Representatives, Associations and Organisations and other individuals, to provide food to the unorganised labourers until the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

