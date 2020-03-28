No need of passes for vehicles carrying essential commodities: Mysuru DC

March 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent shortage of essential commodities in the locked down district Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has issued directives on not stopping the vehicles carrying these items. There is no need of passes for people supplying essential services, he clarified.

“Some restrictions have been imposed because of the lockdown on movement of vehicles and trucks carrying goods have been stopped. Trucks carrying essential commodities should not be stopped on the national highways and roads and it should be ensured that they do not face any problems because of the lockdown.

Vehicles supplying water, material used for making hand sanitizers, medicines among others should not be stopped, he said. The directives come amidst complaints and fears that local shopkeepers could face shortage of commodities.

There were also reports that vehicles carrying goods were being stopped from entering the locked down areas because of which the distributers were not able to supply them to shopkeepers.

“There is no need to panic. I again appeal to people not to do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services,” he said. “We are here to serve you, the shops will remain open. It is our duty to provide vegetables, milk, and other items to your areas,” the DC said.

The essential commodities primarily include milk, vegetables, rations, medicines and other items of daily necessity. “The shopkeepers, people engaged in supplying milk, water, etc. are providing essential services. Some of them like media, hospital staff will have identification cards. For those who don’t, we will then issue passes for those providing essential services,”

HOW TO GET PASSES?

1. Name

2. Address

3. Service/Duty Details

4. Vehicle Number

5. Attach a scanned copy of your ID proof

You can apply for your passes from your home by filling out the above details and sending it to –

8277040782 [email protected]]

Note: For large number of passes in the same organisation, the details of all pass holders have to be submitted at once.

EMERGENCY CALL

1077 or 0821 – 2423800



Passes NOT NEEDED for the following

1. Government vehicles with ‘G’ registration

2. Goods vehicles related to agriculture, dairy, medicines and food.

3. Vehicles of government officials & employees (ID card required)

4. Private security employees with uniforms (ID card required)

5. Petrol pump, gas station and LPG distribution employees (ID card required)

6. Bank and insurance company employees (ID card required)

7. Home delivery executives with uniforms from Zomato, Swiggy etc. (ID card required)

8. Home delivery executives with uniforms from online medicine companies and E-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart etc. (ID card required)

9. Print and electronic media people (ID card required)

10. Employees working in health care sectors like hospitals, clinics, chemists & druggists, nursing homes, medical laboratories, ambulance services etc.

11. Telecom and internet company employees (ID card required)

12. Electricity, distribution and broadcasting unit officials & employees (ID card required)

PASSES are required for the following



1. Grocery shop employees

2. Ration shop employees

3. Dairy & milk booth employees

4. Meat & fish shop employees

5. Animal fodder shop employees

6. IT & IT related company employees working for essential services

7. Cold storage & warehousing employees

8. Manufacturing & transportation employees

9. Essential goods transportation employees

10. Employees of hotels, homestays, lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and persons who are stranded due to lockdown

