Kids, fitness enthusiasts happy as parks and playgrounds reopen
Coronavirus Update, News

September 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) issuing an order to open all the parks and playgrounds with immediate effect in city yesterday, the young and the old, taking safety precaution by wearing face masks, thronged a few parks and playgrounds which were re-opened yesterday.

Though MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has issued the re-opening order yesterday, only a few parks were open yesterday.

Kukkarahalli Lake, the favourite for walkers and joggers, remained closed for the public. Sources said that the Lake would be re-opened only after clearing fallen trees and cleaning the walkway. Also, Javaregowda Park at Saraswathipuram and Sanjeevini Park (Happy Man Park) at Kuvempunagar remained closed yesterday.

Picture shows women indulged in fitness training at the park, which re-opened yesterday.
Young basketball players seen during a practice session at the University Basket Ball Court, which re-opened yesterday.

With playgrounds also reopened, young sports enthusiasts thronged various playgrounds in city and played their favourite sports such as football, cricket, basket ball and other outdoor sports.

