Government doctors threaten to strike work for wage revision
News

Government doctors threaten to strike work for wage revision

September 8, 2020

Bengaluru: Seeking wage revision and fulfilment of other demands, the doctors attached to Health and Family Welfare Department have threatened to strike work if the Government does not act on their demands in a week.

Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA)President Dr. G.A. Srinivas said nearly 5,000 doctors are serving under the Health and Family Welfare Department in the State. The Association has placed its charter of demands, which chiefly included revision of wages, to the Government. But despite repeated pleas, the Government is yet to act on them, he said and warned of striking work if the Government fails to meet their demands. He further said that all COVID-19 and non-COVID treatment will be stopped and only emergency medical services will be attended to.

Noting that the Government had conceded the demands of Contract doctors and AYUSH doctors after they went on a strike, Dr. Srinivas said that KGMOA too had submitted a charter of demands to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and Health Minister B. Sriramulu. But the Government is yet to consider their just demands, he maintained. The doctors will stop all medical services stage-by-stage if the Government does not meet their demands within a time-frame, he warned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching