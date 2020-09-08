Metagalli Passport Kendra to function from tomorrow
Metagalli Passport Kendra to function from tomorrow

September 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Metagalli in city will resume its activities from tomorrow.

This Kendra was closed after the Central Government had announced lockdown due to Covid-19 situation. 

However, when the Kendra was about to re-open during    unlock period, one of the verification officers tested Corona positive and got admitted to hospital for treatment. After securing permission from the higher-ups, the Kendra was closed as a precaution. 

Now the Officer has fully recovered and the Kendra has got permission from the Regional Passport Kendra to start functioning from tomorrow.

Darshan, a verification officer said the sanitisation work is going on since the last two days. All precautionary measures are taken to open the centre from tomorrow, he added.

