Metagalli Passport Kendra to function from tomorrow

September 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Metagalli in city will resume its activities from tomorrow.

This Kendra was closed after the Central Government had announced lockdown due to Covid-19 situation.

However, when the Kendra was about to re-open during unlock period, one of the verification officers tested Corona positive and got admitted to hospital for treatment. After securing permission from the higher-ups, the Kendra was closed as a precaution.

Now the Officer has fully recovered and the Kendra has got permission from the Regional Passport Kendra to start functioning from tomorrow.

Darshan, a verification officer said the sanitisation work is going on since the last two days. All precautionary measures are taken to open the centre from tomorrow, he added.