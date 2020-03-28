From social gathering place to social distancing place
News

From social gathering place to social distancing place

March 28, 2020

Even as tension prevailed at Doddakere Maidan temporary market, an uneasy calm was witnessed at the Chikka Gadiyara Market (Dufferin Clock Tower) which used to be abuzz with hundreds of vendors and shoppers. This spot that was developed as a social gathering place by the MCC some years ago has now become a social distancing place. What an irony.

Chikka Gadiyara Market-1

This lung space in the heart of the city is adjacent to Devaraja Market and was developed by the then Mayor M.J. Ravikumar as a “social gathering place” where visitors could get the right feel, space and environment  to sit and relax with some cultural events too. But today it wore a deserted look with both the vendors and the visitors preferring self-isolation rather than face the lathi-wielding cops who dot the city centre to counter the deadly Corona.

Traffic Cops turn Corona Warriors at Chikka Gadiyara yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching