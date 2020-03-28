From social gathering place to social distancing place

March 28, 2020

Even as tension prevailed at Doddakere Maidan temporary market, an uneasy calm was witnessed at the Chikka Gadiyara Market (Dufferin Clock Tower) which used to be abuzz with hundreds of vendors and shoppers. This spot that was developed as a social gathering place by the MCC some years ago has now become a social distancing place. What an irony.

This lung space in the heart of the city is adjacent to Devaraja Market and was developed by the then Mayor M.J. Ravikumar as a “social gathering place” where visitors could get the right feel, space and environment to sit and relax with some cultural events too. But today it wore a deserted look with both the vendors and the visitors preferring self-isolation rather than face the lathi-wielding cops who dot the city centre to counter the deadly Corona.