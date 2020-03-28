Amidst opposition, Mysuru M.G. Road Vegetable Market shifted to Doddakere Maidan
Amidst opposition, Mysuru M.G. Road Vegetable Market shifted to Doddakere Maidan

March 28, 2020

Vendors Association not to conduct business till lockdown ends; prevents farmers from selling their produce

Mysuru/Mysore: Tension prevailed at Doddakere Maidan (Dasara Exhibition parking lot) this morning when District Administration authorities evacuated the vegetable vendors from the crowded M.G. Road Market to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Doddakere Maidan-3

The shifting was done amidst stiff opposition by the M.G. Road Market Vendors Association, which stated that they will not conduct business at the new marketplace and remain shut till April 14.

Expressing their unhappiness over this temporary arrangement, the vendors sought to know from the authorities whether they would not be attacked by Coronavirus at the new place. The vendors said that they would do business at the old marketplace by maintaining social distancing and asked the authorities to mark spacing but they were not allowed.

Doddakere Maidan-1

Meanwhile, MLA Ramdas arrived at Dasara Exhibition Grounds only to be gheraoed by the irate vendors. They were in no mood to listen to the MLA and he was forced to go back. Ramdas had visited the spot in an open jeep only to create awareness about social distancing and steps to combat Coronavirus but the vendors were adamant on their stand. This also resulted in crowding at the Maidan and defeated the very purpose of the authorities to break the chain of the virus.

Doddakere Maidan-2

However, the farmers who had brought their produce were seen selling it directly to the customers. This enraged the vendors who took objection to some of their fellow vendors toeing the line of District Administration.  An upset Association has decided not to conduct business from there till April 14.

