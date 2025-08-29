1021 Ganeshas!

August 29, 2025

Brindavan Ganeshotsava-2025 hosts the festival on a bigger scale

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Gowri-Ganesha festival, Brindavan Ganeshotsava-2025 has brought 1,021 idols of Lord Ganesha closer to devotees, engulfing the locality with festive fervour.

Brindavan Badavane Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedike, Mysuru, has for the first time consecrated a big number of Ganesha idols at the premises of Sri Mahaganapathi Temple, along with an array of cultural events from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

A mammoth platform has been erected for the most popular festival among the masses. From the installation of one-feet tall Ganesha idols to that of six to seven-feet tall, the event promises to be more attractive, with the installations depicting Devaloka, along with the idols of Lord Shiva, Parvathi and Subramanya.

The rituals prior to installation began with Prana Prathistapana Puja in the auspicious lagna between 11.48 am and 12.59 pm. On Aug. 31 morning, 101-litre ksheerabhisheka will be performed.

On Sept. 4 at 5 pm, Ganesha idols will be taken out in a procession for immersion. For details contact M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs on Mob: 98453-40195 or Praveen Shetty on 98455-41317.

Cultural programmes

Brindavana Ranga Vedike was inaugurated on Wednesday (Aug. 27) evening and it was followed by a music concert by Veena Pani Music School team. Natya Mayuri Bharatanatyam dance recital was performed by Jois Kala Prathistana Samskrithika Sangha last evening.

Aug. 29 (7.30 pm) : Bhava Taranga, Bhavageethe by singer A.D. Srinivasan & troupe.

Aug. 30 (6.30 pm) : Fancy Dress and Children’s Dance.

Aug. 31 (morning) : Chinnara Mela and Tonga Ride.

Sept. 1 (7 pm) : Gichi Giligili Brindavana Hasya Durbar.

Sept. 2 (7 pm) : Gana Lahari.

Sept. 3 (7 pm) : Gana Vaibhava.