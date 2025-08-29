Newspaper distributors play key role in circulation and popularity of newspapers: Seer

August 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “Though electronic media has vastly expanded its network, most of the people feel satisfied only if they read newspapers daily as they believe that published news are real factual news. As such, newspaper distributors play a key role in delivering newspapers daily to readers on time,” said Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

He was speaking after inaugurating World Newspaper Distributors Day celebration and 5th State-level newspaper distributors convention organised by the Karnataka Rajya Patrika Vitarakara Okkuta, in association with Patrika Vitarakara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha, Mysuru, at ‘Tataiahnavara Vedike’ in KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that the media is the Fourth Pillar of Democracy, Deshikendra Swamiji said the print media reports about the goings on and happenings around the world.

“The purpose of newspapers would not be met if they remain in the printing press. It is here that newspaper distributors play a vital role in delivering newspapers to the doorsteps of readers every day, with dedication and purpose. They do their job with conviction, braving the rains, the sun and the vagaries of weather. There are many readers even in this era of visual media and digital world, who feel disturbed if they do not get their daily newspaper on time,” he said.

Noting that newspaper distributors in America deliver newspapers only outside houses, the Seer said that, in our country, the newspapers are delivered with honour at our doorsteps, which explains the dedication of newspaper distributors, who are doing a service of their own to the society. Welcoming the formation of Newspaper Distributors Association, he said it is satisfactory to note that the Government is now responding to the problems of newspaper distributors.

“The late former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is a shining example of how a newspaper distributor can become the first citizen of the country. K.V. Prabhakar, who was a newspaper distributor in his early days, is now the Chief Minister’s media advisor,” he pointed out.

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivananda Tagadur, in his address, said that newspaper distributors are now getting insurance cover because of the persistent efforts of the Newspaper Distributors Association.

Karnataka Rajya Patrika Vitarakara Okkuta President K. Shambhulinga said that newspaper distributors have done an excellent job by risking their lives during COVID pandemic. The State Government should create a welfare fund and also open membership for newspaper distributors in Karnataka Media Academy, he urged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar, in his address, said that he too began his career as a newspaper distributor and hence he will attend all events of the Okkuta.

Stating that newspaper distribution is indeed an honourable job providing service to the society, he likened the newspaper distributors to the nervous system of a newspaper. Just as they are the backbone of newspapers, the distributors are also partners in the nation’s economic growth, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President K. Deepak, senior journalists N. Naganna, Amshi Prasannakumar and M.R. Sathyanarayana too spoke.

Six senior readers including Krishnappa, Guruswamy, Prabhakar and Kalihundi Shivakumar and former MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (Star of Mysore Chief Reporter) were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, tributes were paid to newspaper distributors who passed away recently including Paper Subbanna. Tributes were also offered to Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy.

Prior to the start of the event, the Convention Chairman (Sammelana Adhyaksha) M.N. Nagaraj was brought in a procession in a chariot from Kuvempu Statue in Manasagangothri campus to the venue.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Patrika Vitarakara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha Mysuru District President J.S. Homadev, former MDJA President C.K. Mahendra, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Circulation Manager T.S. Gopinath, Sarvajananga Hitarakshana Vedike’s Venugopal, MDJA General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan, State Committee member B. Raghavendra, M. Subramanya, Sridhar and others were present.

Hundreds of newspaper distributors took part in the event.