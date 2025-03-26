Rotary West launches ‘Save A Child Project’ extension programme

March 26, 2025

Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the extension programme of ‘Save a Child Project,’ a key initiative of Rotary Club of Mysore West, at its auditorium in Saraswathipuram here yesterday, to protect the health of children from economically backward families. The project has so far benefited over 700 children, a pride the organisation holds in the realm of child health.

The project is a brainchild of Rtn. Sam Cherian, during his tenure as the President of Rotary Club of Mysore West in 2011-12. Since then, it has reached the beneficiaries with Rotarians, philanthropists and good hearted many, contributing for keeping the project afloat.

Addressing the gathering, Suttur Seer, who lauded the yeoman services rendered by Sam Cherian, said that, not many can be self-sustaining in life. The economic inequality is prevalent all over the world.

“It is normally assumed that, those in America have access to all the facilities, but there are people bereft of basic amenities in that country too,” said Suttur Seer.

“Being wealthy without having a generous mind to help others won’t bring prosperity. If we fail to part with the wealth blessed by the God, there comes a time when the wealth melts down. By reaching out to those in pain, we can also feel happy in life. Money alone should not be the reason for helping others, but we should inform about this project to affluent persons, as many will be willing to help others,” said Suttur Seer.

“Instead of saying ‘I donated,’ one must feel noble to say that it was God who blesses me to give,” said the Seer.

“It doesn’t mean that, we should help others without caring to save the wealth for ourselves, but we should develop the attitude of helping others,” appealed Suttur Seer.

The Seer said, a Senior Citizens’ Cell has been opened at JSS Hospital, to respond to the woes of elderly citizens.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, said she was reminded of a story she read on social media.

“A rich man who was depressed, found satisfaction by donating wheel chairs to the specially-abled children. When the wealthy man was leaving after donating the wheel chairs, a child hugs him, making the former realise, where one can find the real happiness. We should congratulate Sam Cherian for taking up this project that responds to the needs of the society,” she said.

“Likewise, there is a need to focus on checking malnutrition in the country, with a population of over 200 million still suffering from hunger. Along with this, there is a rise in health issues, with the hospitals brimming with patients. We are happy to do our mite from CFTRI for the Child Project,” she assured.

Chairman of ‘Save A Child Project’ Rtn. Sam Cherian described the day as important in his life, as he was driven by the urge to do something for the society, when he took over as the President of Rotary Club of Mysore West in 2011, and initiated the very project.

He recalled the cooperation of his good friend Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, Medical Superintendent of Kamakshi Hospital, in conceptualising the project.

Dr. Umesh Kamath explained about the features of the project.

Director of Siren India Pvt. Ltd., Hojun Takahashi, President of Rotary Club of Mysore West Rtn. M.L. Nagesh, Secretary Rtn. M. Devaraju, Director of Community Services Dr. Prathibha Pereira, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and Managing Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital Mahesh Shenoy were present.

Siren India Pvt. Ltd., donates Rs. 30.55 lakh under CSR

Siren India Pvt. Ltd., under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, donated Rs. 30.55 lakh to Save A Child Project, with the Director of the company, Hojun Takahashi, handing over the cheque to the office-bearers of Rotary Club of Mysore West. The Rotary West has plans to render more services to children under this health project, with the involvement of the hospitals and medical institutions in Mysuru and surrounding places.