Gym trainer killed, 4 injured in separate road accidents

March 26, 2025

Mysuru: In three separate road accidents, a gym trainer lost his life, while four others, including a girl, sustained injuries in Mysuru.

Karthik (27), a gym trainer and resident of Gokulam, was killed when a KSRTC bus rammed into his bike at the Hunsur Road-Valmiki Road Junction yesterday.

According to eyewitnesses, Karthik was speeding down Hunsur Road from Kalamandira and attempted a turn onto Valmiki Road when the bus struck his bike from behind.

The impact caused Karthik to skid for nearly 10 feet, resulting in severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Though passersby called for an ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries before it arrived. A case has been registered at V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station.

In the second incident on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar, a girl was injured when a bike collided with the scooter she was riding with her mother on the pillion.

The accident occurred near a trench dug by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for pipe-laying work, which had not been properly covered.

Unable to spot the trench from a distance, the girl veered left in shock upon seeing it and abruptly stopped the scooter. This sudden move led to a bike rider crashing into the scooter, causing both the girl and her mother to fall. The girl sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

In the third case, 31-year-old Sowmya, a KSRTC employee, suffered serious leg injuries when a speeding bullet bike hit her scooter near Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle) at Bannimantap.

After completing her day’s work, Sowmya was riding home to Bogadi from the KSRTC Depot in Bannimantap when the accident occurred. Near the Highway Circle, the bike rider, speeding recklessly, collided with her scooter, causing her to fall and sustain severe leg injuries.

The bike rider also sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient. Narasimharaja Traffic Police have registered a case.