March 26, 2025

Mysuru: The 11th Convocation Ceremony of St. Philomena’s College, Bannimantap, was held at the College Indoor Stadium recently.

The event witnessed an august gathering of dignitaries, faculty, graduates and their families, celebrating the academic achievements of 589 graduates, comprising 406 undergraduates and 183 postgraduates. Among them, 45 exceptional students were honoured with gold medals for their outstanding performance.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries and an invocation hymn by the staff.

Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal, welcomed. Prof. Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, delivered the convocation address. Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, was the chief guest. Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore, presided over the ceremony. Other distinguished dignitaries included Rev. Msgr. Alfred John Mendonca (Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore) and Rev. Fr. Edward William Saldanha (Secretary, Mysore Diocesan Educational Society).

Dr. Saldanha expressed pride in the college’s legacy of academic excellence and congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

The official opening of the Convocation was declared by Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, who emphasised the significance of this academic milestone, urging the graduates to uphold values of honesty, integrity and service.

The chief guest, Prof. Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna, inspired the audience with his address, highlighting the importance of values and giving back to society. He shared anecdotes from his personal and professional journey, emphasising the lasting impact of education and cherished memories from one’s alma mater.

Prof. Lokanath congratulated the graduates and commended the vibrant academic ecosystem at St. Philomena’s College. He emphasised the role of higher education in transforming knowledge into wisdom and encouraged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to society.

In his presidential address, Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras underscored the importance of integrity, humility and service.

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem and the academic procession, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.