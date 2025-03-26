Woman returning from daughter’s death ceremony killed with another daughter
Woman returning from daughter’s death ceremony killed with another daughter

March 26, 2025

Speeding KSRTC bus hits passenger vehicle, bike; 11 persons sustain serious injuries

Kollegal: In a tragic accident near Siddaiahanapura village near Kollegal yesterday, a woman and her daughter were killed, while 11 others sustained serious injuries after a KSRTC bus rammed into a passenger vehicle.

The accident occurred when the passenger vehicle (Ace) (KA-41-7524), heading from Kurubanakatte towards Banuru, was hit by a KSRTC bus (KA-45-F-0032), which also collided with a bike (KA-10-Q-5404).

The deceased have been identified as Rajamma (52), a native of Banuru, currently residing in Bengaluru, and her daughter Shruthi. Rajamma died on the spot, while Shruthi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Among those with minor injuries are Sannamma, Mahadevu, and KSRTC bus driver Rajashekar, who are being treated at the Government Hospital in the town.

The 11 passengers who suffered serious injuries and were admitted to CIMS Hospital in Chamarajanagar include Rathnamma, Mallanna, Harshitha, Lingaraju, Sudha, Ramesh, Madesh, Lingaraju, and the passenger vehicle driver Prakash.

It is learned that Rajamma and her family were returning from Kurubanakatte after performing the 11th-day death ceremony rituals of her daughter Asha, who had died by suicide 11 days ago.

The family was en route to Banuru when the fatal accident occurred, claiming Rajamma and Shruthi’s lives and leaving 11 others seriously injured.

