Mysore Export Centre Project: Chief Secretary directs KIADB to resume work; act against delay

March 26, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh has directed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to take immediate steps to resume the long-stalled construction of the Mysore Export Centre at Hebbal Industrial Area, which has been in limbo for 17 years.

Her directive comes in response to Star of Mysore report titled, ‘17-year Limbo! Mysore Export Centre building incomplete since 2008’ published on Mar. 25.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, with copies marked to the CEO of KIADB and the President of Mysore Industries Association, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh highlighted that the Mysore Export Centre construction project, undertaken by KIADB, was awarded to contractors in 2019, with work officially commencing the same year.

Despite contractors being paid Rs. 1.68 crore, the project, originally slated for completion by 2020, remains unfinished. The deadline was later extended to 2021, yet the work still drags on. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh regretted that even after five years, the project remains incomplete.

The construction contract was terminated in 2024, prompting KIADB to initiate a new tendering process. However, the previous contractors obtained a Court stay order, halting further progress and leaving the partially built structure in a dilapidated state.

In a letter dated Mar. 23, 2025, the Mysore Industries Association expressed its willingness to take over and complete the construction. The Association has urged the KIADB to act immediately and issue necessary directives to resume the project.

Dr. Rajneesh has called for disciplinary action against those responsible for the delay, lifting of the Court stay order, and swift action in line with the Mysore Industries Association’s request.

