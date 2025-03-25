17-year Limbo!

March 25, 2025

Mysore Export Centre building incomplete since 2008

Mysore Industries Association urges Karnataka Chief Secretary to expedite project completion

Mysuru: Seventeen years after the ambitious Mysore Export Centre at Hebbal Industrial Area was proposed, the project, touted to be the first of its kind in Karnataka with an Export House and an auditorium for training, remains incomplete.

The project was initiated in 2008 during P. Manivannan’s tenure as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. Although the contract was awarded in 2019 with a deadline for completion by 2021, the building is still unfinished.

During his first stint as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, along with the then PWD Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa (now Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister), laid the foundation stone in 2014. However, administrative delays and setbacks have dragged the project on for 17 years.

The Export Centre was proposed at a cost of Rs. 8 crore, with the Union Government contributing Rs. 4.5 crore, the State Government Rs. 3 crore and stakeholders (industrialists) pooling Rs. 50 lakh.

Planned to span 2,019 sq.mts. with a built-up area of 2,520 sq.mts. across four floors, the Centre was envisioned to host seminars and workshops and permanently showcase the region’s products. It was also intended to assist with export promotion activities under one roof.

Mysore Industries Association (MIA) General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain presenting a memorandum to Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh at Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city yesterday accompanied by MIA Committee Members M.V. Ritesh Gowda and Gautam Salecha.

Appeal to Chief Secretary

Highlighting the long-pending proposal to build Mysore Export Centre, a delegation of the Mysore Industries Association (MIA), led by MIA Gen. Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, met State Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh at the Mysuru DC’s Office yesterday.

The delegation discussed strategies for promoting and developing export businesses in the Mysuru region. Under the Central Government’s Assistance to States for Developing Export Infrastructure and Allied Activities (ASIDE) scheme, the proposal was made to construct the Export Centre on the MIA’s CA site near Ring Road in the Hebbal Industrial Area, Suresh Kumar Jain told the Chief Secretary.

The Central Government allocated Rs. 3 crore, while the State Government earmarked Rs. 1 crore for the project. Of the sanctioned funds, Rs. 30 lakh from the State Government and Rs. 50,000 from the MIA were utilised to initiate construction.

Only basement work complete

The contractor received the work order on May 28, 2019 and completed the basement work by January 2021 before halting the project, the Chief Secretary was informed.

Despite the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) extending the contract period until March 21, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contractor failed to resume work.

Over the past three years, the incomplete structure has deteriorated due to exposure to rain and wind. Suresh Kumar Jain urged the Chief Secretary to direct KIADB to restart construction promptly. The meeting with the Chief Secretary was attended by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and MIA Committee Members Gautham Salecha and Ritesh Gowda.

The Chief Secretary was told that once the Mysore Export Centre comes up, it will be the State’s first full-fledged centre. The export market turnover in Mysuru is expected to increase in leaps and bounds.

Following the request, Shalini Rajneesh assured that the matter would be reviewed with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, and appropriate instructions would be issued to KIADB officials. Later, the Chief Secretary also spoke to M. Mahesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of KIADB asking him to speed up the construction process.