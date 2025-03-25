More power tariff hike on cards?

March 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Days after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) ordered a 36-paise per unit power tariff hike, effective from April 1, the State Government is now considering an additional increase of 15 to 20 paise per unit. A Government Order in this regard is expected within a day or two, sources said.

The recent 36-paise hike by KERC aimed to generate funds to cover pension expenses and gratuity payments for retired staff of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Electricity Supply Companies (ESComs).

In their appeal to KERC, ESComs had sought a 70 to 90-paise hike per unit to meet expenses related to basic infrastructure and offset mounting losses. With the rising demand for electricity and the pressure to meet supply needs, ESComs highlighted the necessity for enhanced power generation, supply and infrastructure augmentation, justifying their demand for a tariff hike.

Considering this, the KERC is now deliberating on an additional tariff hike of 15 to 20 paise per unit.