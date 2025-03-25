No hike in Nandini milk price for now

March 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday held a meeting over the proposal of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to hike the price of Nandini milk by Rs. 5 per litre. However, the CM has refused to cow down to the persistent demand of KMF to effect a hike.

The CM is learnt to have told the KMF Officials that, the Milk Federations should ensure that the farmers make a profit, without eyeing on its own profits. Any price hike must directly benefit the farmers. However, the proposal will be discussed before the Cabinet, before taking a call.

In a tweet, Chief Minister has said, he held a meeting with KMF Chairman and Presidents of District Milk Unions Limited and their Managing Directors, and heard their demands, before issuing certain instructions.