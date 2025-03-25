BJP protests Dy.CM Shivakumar’s remarks on changing Constitution

March 25, 2025

‘While Rahul Gandhi flaunts Constitution, Congress State President makes disparaging remarks about it’

Mysuru: BJP workers, led by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and City BJP President L. Nagendra, staged protests at multiple locations in Mysuru today, condemning Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar‘s reported statement on amending the Constitution to enable contract reservations for Muslim contractors.

MLA Srivatsa, along with scores of party workers, staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue opposite Ashokapuram Police Station on Adichunchanagiri Road.

The protesters paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue and raised slogans branding the Congress as anti-Constitution while calling Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, averse to the Constitution.

“No one is above the Constitution. Issuing statements based on religion while holding office is highly condemnable. The Congress is trying to turn Karnataka into another Jammu,” Srivatsa alleged.

He demanded the arrest of Shivakumar, accusing him of making the Constitution-related statement to divert attention from his alleged links to a honey-trapping racket. Srivatsa also urged the police to register a suo motu case against Shivakumar.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent gesture of carrying a copy of the Constitution in his pocket, Srivatsa criticised the contradiction, saying, “While Rahul flaunts the Constitution, his own party’s State President makes disparaging remarks about it.”

Former Mayor Shivakumar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra,

BJP Krishnaraja Constituency President Gopalraje Urs, BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, leaders Jogi Manju and Pradeep Kumar were among the participants.

Meanwhile, L. Nagendra, also a former MLA, led the BJP Chamaraja Constituency protest near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall. The protesters attempted to tear down portraits of Shivakumar but were stopped by the Police.

Rural Committee protests

BJP Rural Committee workers from Varuna and T. Narasipur, led by District Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, staged a protest at Hale Kempaiahanahundi Circle. They also set an effigy of Shivakumar on fire.

BJP’s 2023 Assembly candidate from T. Narasipur Dr. Revanna, Varuna Constituency President Nagarle Mahadeva Swamy, T. Narasipur Constituency President Sathyappa and other leaders were present.