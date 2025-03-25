Seaplanes set to take off from Kabini as KRS Dam plan shelved

March 25, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Government’s ambitious seaplane project, aimed at boosting tourism under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), is now likely to shift from the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district to Kabini Dam in Mysuru district. The reason: Technical difficulties in operating the plane at KRS Dam.

State Government officials are now eyeing Kabini Dam due to its technical feasibility and proximity to Mysore Airport at Mandakalli and Mysuru city, which offers better accommodation and recreational options for tourists. Also, Kabini is near the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and the Government intends to promote eco-tourism.

Senior officials have identified four potential locations for the seaplane project: Kabini Reservoir, Supa Dam’s Ganeshgudi area, Mangaluru and Sigandur in the Linganamakki Reservoir. These projects are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

To expedite the project, the Ports and Inland Water Transport Department has initiated meetings with interested air operators to fast-track the construction and launch of water aerodromes. This initiative is spearheaded by the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC).

20 routes across India

According to sources, SpiceJet is keen to operate seaplanes in Kabini and plans to launch seaplane services across approximately 20 routes in various States by 2025.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is spearheading water aerodrome projects in select States, with Karnataka preparing to implement the initiative. The project is essentially a Central Government undertaking, with the State Government facilitating its execution. However, it is still in the planning phase and may take at least six months for any concrete developments.

A Central team visited Kabini around six months ago to assess its feasibility. Reportedly, they are also exploring ferry-like transportation options as part of the project.

Chandrashekhar, Executive Engineer of Kabini Dam, confirmed that while discussions are ongoing at the highest levels of the Tourism Department, no official communication has been made locally. “There is no communication to us in this regard from the higher officers. If at all there is a plan to operate seaplanes from Kabini, we will extend full cooperation as it is a Government project,” he said.

In November 2024, a team from the Ports and Inland Water Transport Department visited KRS Dam to inspect the facilities for the seaplane project. It was announced that the first seaplane would land on the KRS backwaters on Nov. 10, with a planned take off from Mysore Airport carrying 19 tourists.

However, the take off and landing were called off due to technical issues. KRS officials confirmed that since November, no official communication has been received regarding the project, indicating that the KRS seaplane plan has been shelved.