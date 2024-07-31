Water release from Kabini Dam & rains trigger flood threat: Rescue Operations on

July 31, 2024

District officials camp in Nanjangud; Five relief centres set up to house residents of 6 villages on the banks of Kapila River

Mysore/Mysuru: A high state of alert in the official machinery has been declared in Mysuru, particularly in Nanjangud, following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) about increased rainfall in Mysuru and Wayanad District, Kerala, during the first week of August.

This rainfall is expected to lead to additional water releases from the Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote Taluk into the Kapila River, which flows through the Temple Town of Nanjangud.

Currently, 70,750 cusecs of water is being released from the Kabini Dam, with the potential for further increases due to ongoing rainfall in Wayanad, which has already seen over 200 casualties from landslides.

Picture shows the flooded Nanjangud Road this noon.

The Mysuru District Administration, headed by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, is stationed in Nanjangud. This team includes Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshit, Revenue Department heads, development officers, revenue inspectors and ZP officials, all overseeing relief and rescue operations.

The Mysuru-Ooty Road has been blocked and the traffic has been diverted at Kadakola. Water has inundated homes in several villages along the Kapila River in Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

Residents living within 100 metres of the river are being relocated to ‘Kalaji Kendras’ (relief centres). Food, drinking water, blankets and toilets have been arranged at these centres.

Under the direction of the DC and ZP CEO, residents from four villages in Nanjangud have been moved to three relief centres. In T. Narasipur, two relief centres have been set up under Assistant Commissioner Rakshit to accommodate residents from two villages near the T. Narasipur bridge.

Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshit, Tahsildar, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretaries and other officials having dinner at a relief centre yesterday with the villagers of Thadi Malangi in T. Narasipur Taluk.

Precautionary measures

DC Lakshmikantha Reddy has issued urgent instructions for precautionary measures. Revenue Inspectors, village staff, and Panchayat Development Officers in flood-affected Gram Panchayat areas have been asked to remain at central locations to monitor the situation and implement necessary precautions.

To prevent vehicle and public access to areas at risk of bridge collapses, appropriate barricades have been installed and monitored in coordination with Police and local authorities.

Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas near riverbanks have been advised to relocate to safe locations. Efforts are being made to persuade them to move, and if necessary, forceful measures are being taken to transfer them to safe shelters, the DC said.

Forces on Standby

The DC has emphasised that all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any loss of life. Forces from Mysuru city and district, including the KSRP, CAR, and DAR, are on high alert for potential involvement in rescue operations. Additionally, a State rescue team is stationed in Mysuru to support relief efforts.

All Taluk Hospitals have been equipped with essential medications to handle an increase in patients due to water-related accidents. In response to the landslides in Wayanad, the Mysuru District Administration has dispatched a team of expert doctors and medical supplies to ensure resident safety and conduct health checks.

Rescue team to Wayanad

A specialised team, including Dr. Srinivasa, Dr. Nagesh Rao, Dr. Sheshadri, and Senior Pharmacist Umesh, was dispatched from the Karnataka border area at Bavali Check Post. The coordination was managed by Hunsur Sub-Divisional Officer Venkataraju, Tahsildar Srinivas, and Taluk Health Officer Dr. Ravikumar.

Additionally, five emergency vehicles and ten beds have been prepared at the H.D. Kote Taluk Hospital, with essential medicines stocked as part of precautionary measures. The team also included senior health inspection officers Nagaraj and Ravi Raj, as well as forest department staff and other officials.