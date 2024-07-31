Do not visit during heavy rains now: Kodagu DC

July 31, 2024

Madikeri: In light of the heavy downpour and the red alert for July 31 and Aug. 1, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja has urged individuals and tourists to postpone their visits to the district.

The intense rainfall has caused significant disruptions, including road connectivity issues in several areas. DC Venkat Raja advised, “For safety reasons, those planning to visit Kodagu on July 31 and Aug. 1 should avoid travelling and reschedule their trips.”

The Kodagu District Administration is prioritising public safety and urges both residents and visitors to follow this advisory until conditions improve.