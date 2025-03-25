Congress Spokesperson denies charges
News

Congress Spokesperson denies charges

March 25, 2025

Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has refuted allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made a statement about amending the Constitution to provide contract reservations for Muslims.

Addressing the media at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in Mysuru this afternoon, Lakshmana accused the BJP of fabricating the controversy for political gain.

“In the last 24 hours, the BJP has created an uproar over Shivakumar’s alleged remark to score political points. The issue of Muslim reservation in contracts has made headlines at both the State and National levels, with the BJP deliberately raking it up,” Lakshmana said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching