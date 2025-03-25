Congress Spokesperson denies charges

March 25, 2025

Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has refuted allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made a statement about amending the Constitution to provide contract reservations for Muslims.

Addressing the media at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in Mysuru this afternoon, Lakshmana accused the BJP of fabricating the controversy for political gain.

“In the last 24 hours, the BJP has created an uproar over Shivakumar’s alleged remark to score political points. The issue of Muslim reservation in contracts has made headlines at both the State and National levels, with the BJP deliberately raking it up,” Lakshmana said.