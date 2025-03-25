State Election Commissioner’s visit sparks buzz on MCC polls

March 25, 2025

Mysuru: State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi held a discussion with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif here yesterday, kindling hopes on announcing the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State including MCC anytime soon.

Sangreshi visited the MCC office on New Sayyaji Rao Road and was closeted with MCC Commissioner for some time, during which the former collected the details regarding impending MCC elections from the latter, it is said.

The details related to the schedule of previous MCC elections, the expiry of tenure of previous MCC Council, reservation matrix fixed for the candidates of all the 65 Wards of MCC, reservation matrix announced for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, ward-wise electoral roll, timely revision of voter’s list and the final electoral roll after revising the list and several other details were collected during the meeting between the two Officials.

Addressing media persons later at a hotel here, Sangreshi said, in a letter written to the Govt., it has been instructed to announce a notification, along with reservation matrix to conduct the polls before May 31, to all City Corporations, Town Municipal Councils (TMC), City Municipal Councils (TMCs), Town Panchayats (TPs), Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) and Taluk Panchayats (TPs), the term of which have expired.