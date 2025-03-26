Women Cops to ride solo

March 26, 2025

257 women Police trainees to gain expertise in riding two-wheelers for next 20 days

Mysuru: In a significant move towards empowering Women Police Officers, Police Department launched a two-wheeler training programme for women constable trainees at Police Training School, Jyothinagar this morning — the first of its kind in city. The initiative aims to boost mobility, efficiency and self-reliance among women cops.

The training is designed to ensure that every recruit, regardless of prior experience, gains confidence in riding. Trainees unfamiliar with motorcycles will begin with gearless bikes, while experienced riders will shift to geared motorcycles. Flagging off the programme, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah said the two-wheeler training would empower women cops to act independently during emergencies, without relying on their male counterparts.

“In recent days, women have showcased their skills in various fields. It is also encouraging to see the increasing number of women joining the Police Department. The recruitment of young women with excellent educational qualifications reflects the youth’s belief in the department and their eagerness to drive societal change,” Dr. Boralingaiah said.

Lauding the State Government’s decision to introduce two-wheeler training for women constables, he advised the trainees to also learn car driving in the future, as it would enhance their ability to respond effectively during emergencies.

He further stressed the importance of mastering driving, swimming, and climbing, describing them as essential survival skills that could help police personnel save lives during crises.

The DIGP also urged tech-savvy youth to join the Police force, highlighting their role in combating the growing menace of cybercrime across the State and country.

The two-wheeler training programme is the brainchild of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Training) Alok Kumar. As part of the initiative, all 257 women constable trainees, who have been undergoing various other Police training programmes since January, will now receive riding lessons on both geared and gearless two-wheelers.

Each day, 40 trainees will participate — 20 on geared and 20 on gearless vehicles — over 20 days. The Department plans to extend similar training to all Police Training Schools across the State. In the next phase, personnel will also be trained in car driving.

Beyond just being a skill, motorcycle riding is becoming a necessity in modern policing. Women officers, who previously had to rely on male colleagues for transportation, will now be able to respond swiftly to crime scenes, conduct independent patrols, and manage shift duties without logistical constraints.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana and Police Training School Principal M.S. Geetha were present at the launch.