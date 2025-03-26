20th Convocation of KSOU tomorrow
March 26, 2025

Satish L. Jarkiholi, PWD Minister; C.M. Irfanulla Shariff, Chairman of Ideal  Education Society, Chitradurga and Dr. Dakshayini S. Appa, Chairperson of Sharanabasveshwar Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Kalaburagi, to be conferred Honorary Doctorates

Mysuru: The 20th Convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will take place at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus on Hunsur Road here at 11 am tomorrow (Mar. 27).

Announcing this at a press meet at KSOU Guest House here this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse said that Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will deliver the Convocation Address. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the KSOU Chancellor, will preside over the event in the presence of Minister of Higher Education and KSOU Pro-Chancellor Dr. M.C. Sudhakar.

Stating out that three personalities — Satish L. Jarkiholi, PWD Minister of Karnataka, C.M. Irfanulla Shariff, Chairman of Ideal  Education Society, Chitradurga and Dr. Dakshayini S. Appa, Chairperson of Sharanabasveshwar Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Kalaburagi — will be presented Honorary Doctorate degrees, Prof. Halse said that  Ph.D degrees will be awarded to 41 candidates (24 men and 17 women) on the occasion.

Continuing, Prof. Halse said that as many as 17,348 (6,402 men and 10,946 women) candidates will be awarded Degree and Post-Graduate degrees. Also, as many as 54 Gold Medals and 58 cash prizes will be distributed to toppers in different subjects, he added.

KSOU Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. H. Vishwanath and Registrar Prof. K.B. Praveen were present at the press meet.

