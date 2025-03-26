Retired employees stage demonstration
News

Retired employees stage demonstration

March 26, 2025

Mysuru: Seeking a hike in minimum pension, retired employees, under the banner of EPS-95 Rashtriya Horata Samiti staged a demonstration in front of EPF office at Gayathripuram in city yesterday.

Addressing the protestors, Samiti President Shadakshari said that ‘About 78 lakh EPS-95 pensioners in the country have been fighting continuously for the past 9 years seeking fulfilment of their just demands. But the Government is yet to respond to their demands till now. The demands included hiking minimum pension to Rs.7,500, medical facilities etc., The Samiti deferred its demonstrations  many number of times based on the assurances of the Union Labour and Employment Minister. But still, their demands remain unaddressed”.

Stating that the Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has been positive to our demands, Shadakshari said, however, it is unfortunate that the special CBT meeting has not taken place at all for hiking pension.

Noting that though the Supreme Court had ordered a higher pension based on the actual salary two years ago, it is unfortunate that pensioners have been deprived of higher pensions under various pretexts.

