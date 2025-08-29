Srirangapatna Dasara from Sept. 25

August 29, 2025

To host a slew of cultural and traditional programmes

Mandya: Mandya District and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has said that Srirangapatna Dasara will be held for four days from Sept. 25 to 28 this year.

“This year’s Dasara should be organised in a different way to attract more people and a decision about the selection of a dignitary to inaugurate Srirangapatna Dasara will be taken soon,” he added.

The District Minister was speaking while chairing a preliminary meeting held to discuss the preparations for Srirangapatna Dasara at Cauvery auditorium, Mandya Zilla Panchayat (ZP) yesterday.

“The grand procession of Srirangapatna Dasara will be inaugurated at 3 pm on Sept. 25 from Bannimantap and will culminate at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Local artistes will be given preference in all programmes including stage programmes. Programmes related to Dasara must be planned in such a way that it should be unique and should comprise diverse cultural and traditional programme. It should be reminiscent of Srirangapatna’s history and identity,” Cheluvarayaswamy said at the meeting and concluded that all programmes must be organised systematically without giving any room for complaints.

Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda said that a cattle expo be organised and traditional contests like milking and others also be accommodated in Dasara events.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara, who also spoke at the meeting said several sub-committees have been formed and officials have been designated to the sub-committees. “Priority will be given to food stalls with diverse food items of several districts. Yoga Dasara competitions will also be a prominent event this year and students of schools and colleges will be encouraged to participate in these competitions,” the DC added.

Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC) President M.V. Prakash, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional DC B.C. Shivanandaswamy, Pandavapura Sub-Divisional Officer Srinivas and other officials were present.