Sena Pade stages demo opposing selection of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara

August 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Joining the growing chorus against selection of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration, the Karnataka Sena Pade staged a protest in front of the Old Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning, urging the Government to revoke the decision.

Addressing the protesters, the Sena Pade President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda maintained that the selection of Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration this year was not at all correct. Saying that, Dasara is a Hindu religious celebration, no matter if others differ, he said that Dasara is a Nada Habba having centuries old tradition.

“Dasara is chiefly an obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, underlining the deep devotion, Samskara, traditions and practices behind the celebration. As such, it is most regrettable that a person who does not have faith in Hindu religious practices has been selected for Dasara inauguration. Also, Banu Mushtaq had made some objectionable remarks on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari during the 2023 Jana Sahitya Kannada Sammelana. In this backdrop, Banu, who does not honour our culture and religious practices is not at all fit for Dasara inauguration,” Tejesh Lokesh Gowda said.

A memorandum was submitted to the State Government through the Deputy Commissioner, in this regard.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike

Two days after Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, had said that he has not received any formal complaint or memorandum from anyone opposing the selection of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration, the Mysuru District Unit of Hindu Jagarana Vedike submitted a memorandum to the DC this morning, urging to withdraw the selection of Banu Mushtaq.

In the memorandum, the vedike alleged that Banu had made narrow minded and insinuatory remarks in public against Kannada Goddess Bhuvaneshwari a couple of years ago. It also contended that in this backdrop, there is every chance that Banu may repeat such remarks during Dasara inauguration too, that would hurt the religious sentiments and deep devotion that crores of Hindus have towards Goddess Chamundeshwari. Hence, the State Government should reconsider its decision and withdraw the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration, the memorandum, signed by the Vedike office-bearers Rangaswamy and Anish said.

The Vedike also warned of launching a massive movement in the coming days if the Government does not withdraw the selection of Banu.