64th Heritage Music Festival begins

August 29, 2025

People irrespective of community should be involved in the field of music; Captain G.R. Gopinath endorses the opinion of Vocalist T.M. Krishna

Mysore/Mysuru: Entrepreneur Captain G.R. Gopinath said that the 64th Heritage Music Festival, organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust, Mysuru, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, at 8th Cross Ganesha Pandal in V.V. Mohalla here, for the past 63 years, assumes significance for serving the society in a profound way.

Capt. Gopinath, after formally inaugurating the Music Festival yesterday evening, quoted a German philosopher, who had opined that ‘Without music, it is like losing something in life.’ This aptly conveys a message on the importance of art in life.

“Music has its own significance which touches the heart and soul. Vocalist T.M. Krishna, who is presenting the concert, is a reputed Vidwan, who shows temerity in protesting the anomalies in the field of music. He is of the opinion that music should be embraced by all irrespective of community, which is correct,” said Capt. Gopinath.

Picture shows T.M. Krishna presenting a concert.

The ongoing music festival has provided a platform for music connoisseurs irrespective of community to openly savour the essence of music, he added.

Vidwan T.M. Krishna said, “I have been performing at this music festival for the past 30 years. Unlike other places, the joy and experience derived here has been immense, given the feeling of oneness felt in the environs. Music concerts should be organised in the streets, which is only when it can involve all.”

SPVGMC Trust President Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy said, the music festival this year is a 13-day event against 11-day event in the previous years. Youths should come in large numbers. With the festival organised on the street, uncertainty prevails in organising the same, but is being organised for the past 63 years. The co-operation of everyone counts in organising such programmes, through which the art of music should prosper, he noted.

Trust Secretary C.R. Himamshu and other dignitaries were present. The inauguration was followed by a vocal concert by T.M. Krishna accompanied by Vidu. Akkarai Subhalakshmi on violin, Vid. Jayachandra Rao on mridanga and Vid. Chandrashekar Sharma on ghata.

This Evening’s Programme

Theatre songs by Chandrashekar Achar at 5.30 pm; Nadaswara-Violin Jugalbandi by Nemmara Brothers (Vid. Nemmara Kannan & Vid. Nemmara Anand Brahma) and Akkarai Sisters (Vidu. Akkarai Subhalakshmi and Vidu. Akkarai Sornalatha), accompanied by Vid. Jayachandra Rao on mridanga and Vid. Chandrashekar Sharma on ghata at 6.45 pm.