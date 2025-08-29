Dharmasthala row: BJP, JD(S) plan separate rallies

August 29, 2025

Bengaluru: BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) parties have organised separate rallies under the banner ‘Satya Yatre,’ demanding to hand over the probe into the charges made against Dharmasthala, to either Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA). While the BJP will take out the rally on Sept. 1, JD (S) will hold the rally on Aug. 31.

Addressing media persons, JD(S) State Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that national and international-level outfits are indulging in spreading canards against Dharmasthala. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) cannot bring such outfits to book. Hence, the probe be handed over to CBI or NIA, he demanded.

MLAs, former MLAs and workers irrespective of party and those having divine feelings towards Dharmasthala, will participate in the rally. The rally will be flagged off from Bengaluru and party workers from across the State will join at Hassan. From Netravathi bathing point to Dharmasthala, the party workers will take out a padayatra, added Nikhil.

Meanwhile, the BJP will be holding a massive ‘Dharmasabha’ (Hindu religious congregation) at Dharmasthala on Sept. 1, in which thousands of people from Mysuru will also take part and express support to Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, said City BJP President L. Nagendra while addressing a press meet in Mysuru yesterday.