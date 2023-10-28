10th Rozgar Mela held Nationwide: 185 Central Govt. appointment letters issued in Mysuru

October 28, 2023

PM Modi virtually inaugurates programme to hand over 51,000 appointment letters across country

Mysore/Mysuru: In a concerted effort to bolster employment opportunities and drive socio-economic progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals this noon via a nationwide video conferencing event. This initiative marks the 10th edition of the Rozgar Mela, a significant step in advancing the nation’s workforce.

The Rozgar Mela spanned 37 locations across the country and was organised in Mysuru by the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, with the event being hosted at the Knowledge Park of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

The event in Mysuru was attended by A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who was the chief guest presiding over the distribution of appointment letters to selected candidates.

In Mysuru, 185 appointment letters were distributed. Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Senior Divisional Railway Personnel Manager Prashanth and others were present.

These appointment letters were issued to candidates who have successfully navigated the rigorous selection process, becoming part of various Central Government Departments and State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) who support this initiative.

These dedicated recruits, hailing from diverse corners of the country, will soon take their positions in several key Ministries and Departments, including but not limited to the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In his address, Minister Narayanaswamy said that the event is a testament to the Centre’s and PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to prioritising employment generation and offering meaningful opportunities to India’s burgeoning youth who will effectively implement the Central Government’s pro-people programmes.

This initiative serves as a catalyst in fostering additional job prospects and fostering the engagement of the youth in the country’s holistic development.

What further distinguishes this edition of Rozgar Mela is the integrated Karmayogi Prarambh programme. Newly inducted appointees have the unique opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge through this platform, which offers a diverse array of e-learning courses.

With over 750 courses available through the iGOT Karmayogi portal, learning becomes easily accessible with ‘anywhere, any device’ flexibility, adding another dimension to their journey towards empowerment and development.