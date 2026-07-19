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133 drug addicts under close watch in Mysuru District: SP

July 19, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said, 133 identified drug addicts in the district are under close monitoring and are being rehabilitated through medical counselling.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said Police personnel from the respective Police Stations have been assigned to monitor drug users booked under the NDPS Act and ensure they receive counselling from medical professionals. Their movements are also being closely tracked to prevent relapse into addiction.

Baladandi said, the Police are also focusing on preventive measures among college students across the district to ensure they do not fall prey to substance abuse. “Our goal is to make Mysuru district drug-free as well,” he said.

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