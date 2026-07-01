17,478 enumeration forms distributed on Day-1 

July 1, 2026

Special Intensive Revision in Mysuru

Mysuru: The district-wide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began yesterday with 17,478 enumeration forms distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the first day of the exercise.

Officials said, BLOs have begun door-to-door visits across all 11 Constituencies to distribute the forms. Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed to supervise the exercise.

According to the District Administration, 96.64% of voters have already been mapped, enabling officials to distribute enumeration forms to identified electors. The door-to-door distribution and collection of forms will continue till July 29, alongside the digitisation of the information received.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, Mysuru district has 2,915 polling stations and 27.99 lakh electors. A total of 27,99,693 enumeration forms have been printed for distribution.

The Election Commission will prepare and publish the draft electoral rolls based on the information furnished by voters through these forms, he added.

The District Administration has appealed to voters to cooperate with BLOs, receive the enumeration forms and submit the duly filled forms within the stipulated time.