2nd Mys-Hyderabad daily flight takes off

May 2, 2026

New Hyderabad flight timings

Hyderabad departure: 12.10 pm

Mysuru arrival: 2 pm

Mysuru departure: 2.20 pm

Hyderabad arrival: 4 pm

Existing Hyderabad service

Mysuru arrival: 3.55 pm

Mysuru departure: 4.15 pm

Hyderabad arrival: 6.05 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Airport has added a new daily flight to Hyderabad, further strengthening its regional connectivity under the Summer Schedule 2026.

The service was inaugurated at a function held at the Airport yesterday. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off the flight in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and Mysore Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari, senior Airport officials and Aviation representatives.

Operated by IndiGo, the new service (6E 7047/7048) offers convenient afternoon timings for both business and leisure travellers.

The Hyderabad-Mysuru flight departs from Hyderabad at 12.10 pm and arrives in Mysuru at 2 pm, while the return flight departs from Mysuru at 2.20 pm and arrives in Hyderabad at 4 pm. The service will operate daily. Officials said, direct link to Hyderabad, a major IT and pharmaceutical hub, is expected to boost tourism and business travel while reducing travel time for passengers.

With the introduction of this service, Mysuru has seen an expansion of air connectivity, with existing flights to Hyderabad and Chennai. The existing Hyderabad service will continue to operate, arriving in Mysuru at 3.55 pm and departing at 4.15 pm. The Chennai flight is scheduled to arrive at 6.50 pm and depart at 7.10 pm.

Airport officials said, the enhanced services will improve Mysuru’s connectivity with key southern cities and provide greater convenience to travellers, while also supporting the city’s growing economic and tourism potential.