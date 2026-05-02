Two die as boat capsizes at KRS Backwaters

May 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons from Bengaluru died after a boat capsized at the backwaters of the KRS Dam in Mandya district yesterday. A case has been registered at the Pandavapura Police Station.

The victims were part of a 5-member family originally from Kerala and settled in Bengaluru. The family, comprising a couple, their child & the husband’s elderly parents, had gone for a boating activity at a sailing club near KRS Backwaters. All were wearing life jackets, as mandated.

According to the Police, the boat overturned due to strong winds, throwing the occupants into the water. The elderly couple, identified as Manjunath (68) and Jessy (65), are believed to have inhaled water amid turbulent conditions. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought all 5 persons ashore. Medical teams attempted to revive the elderly victims, but they were declared dead. The bodies were shifted to Pandavapura Govt. Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted before handing them over to relatives.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara is expected to visit the sailing club today. Further details from the sailing club and authorities are awaited.