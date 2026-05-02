Junk Yard!

May 2, 2026

77 scrapped KSRTC buses left on Srirampura roads

Mysore/Mysuru: The auction of 77 overage KSRTC buses by the Mysuru City Division has ended up choking traffic in parts of the city, with several scrapped vehicles left parked along busy roads in Srirampura.

The buses, including 33 Volvo coaches, were recently auctioned in line with Motor Vehicles Act norms and bought by a Bengaluru-based firm for Rs. 1 crore.

While the contractor has begun shifting vehicles from the Kuvempunagar Depot, residents say many buses have been dumped along the stretch between Vivekananda Circle and Naidu Store in Srirampura 2nd Stage.

With buses lined up on either side, the road has effectively narrowed, leading to long traffic snarls during peak hours. Traders say the congestion has also hit business. “Vehicles are getting stuck for long stretches now. What used to be a smooth road has become a bottleneck,” said a commuter.

Residents also flagged safety risks, especially at night and during rain. “Motorists are forced to weave around the buses. There have already been minor accidents,” another resident said.

Following complaints, KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh said that the buses had been handed over to the contractor and would be moved to a scrapping yard near Srirangapatna.

He said, delays were due to a shortage of transport vehicles and assured that the remaining buses would be cleared soon.