Varuna Lake revival on; water drained

May 2, 2026

Rs. 14.75 crore project; Ornithologists flag risks to bird habitat from sewage inflow

Mysore/Mysuru: Varuna Lake, once a lifeline for agriculture, livestock and birdlife, is set for a major revival, with the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) taking up a Rs. 14.75 crore restoration project.

The plan focuses on cleaning and reviving the Lake using eco-friendly biological methods while improving its surroundings. As part of the initial works, water has been drained from the Lake.

However, environmental experts have flagged serious concerns, urging immediate steps to stop sewage inflow. They warn that unchecked urbanisation is degrading the Lake’s ecosystem and threatening both resident and migratory bird populations.

With new housing layouts reportedly channelling untreated waste water into the Lake, experts stress that restoration must prioritise ecological integrity.

Ornithologist Sapta Girish cautioned against excessive intervention. “Sewage inflow must be stopped, but altering the landscape in the name of development will harm biodiversity,” he said.

He suggested natural bio-filtration systems, such as bunds or canals planted with pollutant-absorbing species, to treat contaminated water before it reaches the Lake. Experts have also recommended earmarking 50 percent of the Lake as a core conservation zone, free from human interference and securing the buffer area to prevent waste dumping.

Birdlife a key concern

Migratory species have already stopped visiting the Lake in recent years, with boating activity cited as a major disturbance. Experts warn that without safeguards, bird populations dependent on the Lake could face further stress.

Spread over about 175.16 acres near Chikkahalli village under Varuna Gram Panchayat in Mysuru taluk, the Lake has historically supported groundwater recharge, irrigation, cattle needs and birdlife.

Located along the Mysuru-T. Narasipur highway, it has, however, suffered severe pollution over the past two decades due to sewage inflow from rapidly developing localities such as Vajamangala, Bhugathagalli and Chikkahalli, leading to ecological degradation and foul odour.

Water quality tests by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board have classified the Lake under ‘D’ category, indicating potential health risks.

Officials said a natural canal will be created around the Lake to divert sewage. Special plant species will be grown along the canal to absorb pollutants before the water is discharged into the Kodi stream, preventing contamination of the Lake. A protective bund will also be formed using dredged soil, with greenery planned along it.

Once sewage inflow is curbed, the focus will shift to limited public amenities, including a walking path, children’s park and landscaped areas. A cafeteria has been proposed, while boating may be revived after completion of the works. The project aims to balance ecological restoration with public use, restoring Varuna Lake as a sustainable water resource without compromising its natural character.