‘Residential layouts blocking natural water channels’

May 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Social activist Ahinda Javarappa has reiterated his long-standing campaign against encroachments around Varuna Lake.

Spread over 175.16 acres, the Lake spans Varuna survey No. 159 (165 acres), Chikkahalli survey No. 17 (6.23 acres) and Vajamangala survey No. 317 (3.28 acres) and remains a lifeline for surrounding villages.

Javarappa said that earlier, rainwater flowing from Chamundi Hill reached Thippayyanakere and then fed Varuna Lake. However, the rise of new residential layouts blocked and encroached upon natural water channels. Following protests, a plan was drawn up to divert water from the Varuna canal into the Lake.

In recent years, he noted, sewage inflow from these layouts has polluted the Lake, degrading its ecosystem. A canal is proposed around the Lake to prevent sewage from entering it.

Javarappa also pointed out that the Vajamangala Gram Panchayat had earlier permitted development within the Lake’s buffer zone. He stressed the need to protect the buffer and remove illegal structures.