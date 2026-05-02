Commercial cylinder price hiked by Rs. 991 in Mysuru
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Commercial cylinder price hiked by Rs. 991 in Mysuru

May 2, 2026

19-kg LPG cylinder to cost Rs. 3,132; hoteliers weigh price hike options

Mysore/Mysuru: A steep hike of Rs. 991 in commercial LPG cylinder prices has dealt a fresh blow to the hotel industry in Mysuru, with many establishments now considering a revision in menu prices.

While the Union Government announced a nationwide increase of Rs. 993 yesterday, the hike in Mysuru stands at Rs. 991. With this, the price of a commercial cylinder has jumped from Rs. 2,141 in April to Rs. 3,132 now.

Hoteliers point out that this is part of a sharp upward trend, with prices rising by as much as Rs. 1,440 between Mar. 1, 2026 and May 1.

The increase comes at a time when the industry is still reeling from losses caused by supply constraints during March and April, which hoteliers attribute to disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In a press release, Mysore Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda condemned the hike, saying it would impact not only the hotel sector but also customers, including tourists who depend heavily on eateries.

“A nearly 25 percent increase in cylinder prices will inevitably push up food costs. Customers are already burdened by rising prices and this will only add to their woes,” he said.

He urged the Union Government to roll back the hike and explore using GST revenues to offset LPG procurement costs until the situation stabilises.

For now, the association has decided against an immediate price hike, noting that hotels had recently increased prices by Rs. 5 to Rs. 10. However, operators say sustaining current rates may not be viable for long.

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Hoteliers say they are already grappling with rising input costs. “We have to manage rent, salaries, electricity and taxes. This hike only adds to the pressure,” said Nirmith Nithyanand, Managing Director of Nithyotsava Group. “We understand the burden on customers, but a 10 to 15 per cent increase in menu prices may become unavoidable.”

Commercial Cylinder price rise

  • Jan. 1, 2026         Rs. 1,744.50
  • Feb. 1, 2026        Rs. 1,794.50
  • Mar. 1, 2026       Rs. 1,824
  • Mar. 7, 2026       Rs. 1,938.50
  • Apr. 1, 2026        Rs. 2,141
  • May 1, 2026        Rs. 3,132
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